A few items from the benevolent news front:

Afghani aviation enthusiast Sabir Shah—“a high school graduate with no pilot training nor aeronautical engineering background,” who couldn’t afford college—has built a one man “microlight” aircraft in his home. Sabir says, “I believe that if you want something, you can get it.”

After nine years of construction, the Discovery Channel Telescope is now finished. “It is the fifth-largest telescope in the continental United States” and will be examining some of the most “vexing mysteries of the solar system.”