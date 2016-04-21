Just in time for “Earth Day,” Alex Epstein explains in the video below why fossil fuels are the key to solving our biggest environmental challenges, including:

Purifying our water

Keeping our air clean

Making our cities and homes more sanitary

Keeping us safe from potential catastrophic climate change

This is a great video to share with anyone and everyone you know who cares about the environment, as it clarifies a number of key issues about which environmentalists have muddied the waters for decades.

Here’s to clean water, clean air, safe surroundings, and clear, accurate data about the environment:

https://youtu.be/BJWq1FeGpCw