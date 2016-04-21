Alex Epstein on How Fossil Fuels Make the Environment Cleaner and Safer
By Craig Biddle
Just in time for “Earth Day,” Alex Epstein explains in the video below why fossil fuels are the key to solving our biggest environmental challenges, including:
Purifying our water
Keeping our air clean
Making our cities and homes more sanitary
Keeping us safe from potential catastrophic climate change
This is a great video to share with anyone and everyone you know who cares about the environment, as it clarifies a number of key issues about which environmentalists have muddied the waters for decades.
Here’s to clean water, clean air, safe surroundings, and clear, accurate data about the environment:
https://youtu.be/BJWq1FeGpCw