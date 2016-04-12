In addition to reading and sharing Alex Epstein’s vital article “How Republicans Can Make Energy a Winning Issue in 2016,” which I wrote about here, be sure to tune in tomorrow morning, Wednesday, April 13, at 9:30 AM, and listen to him testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. [See update below.]

The legislative hearing is on “Examining the Role of Environmental Policies on Access to Energy and Economic Opportunity.” And the stated purpose of the session is “to examine the impact the president’s climate policies are having on economic opportunity, national security, and related issues.”

Epstein will, as he puts it, “give the Senate a humanist perspective on fossil fuels and climate.” Don’t miss this. Tune in here.

UPDATE (April 14, 2016): Here’s a clip of Alex Epstein’s complete testimony and Q&A at the Senate EPWC:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5KoYJ64vjA&feature=youtu.be

And here’s a clip of Epstein’s pricelessly ironic exchange with Sen. Barbara Boxer, in which she ridicules him for being a philosopher rather than a scientist and thus as disqualified to speak on matters of science—and then proceeds to uphold Pope Francis and Rev. Nelson (a Presbyterian minister) as authorities on climate change:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxGZb2GgdaM&feature=youtu.be