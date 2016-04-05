If you want to see how a mind functions when it is grounded in sound philosophy and steeped in the facts of a particular field, watch the video below.

In the half-hour interview on The Aaron Harber Show, Alex Epstein, author of The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels and founder of the Center for Industrial Progress, answers a series of highly complex questions (many of which are fallacy laden) about “climate change,” energy, and free markets; and he does so with remarkable clarity and precision.

If just a handful of intellectuals achieved Mr. Epstein’s level of knowledge, competence, and eloquence in their respective fields—whether education, economics, foreign policy, defense of GMOs, psychology, or the like—we would soon be living in a markedly better world.

Kudos to Epstein for his hard-earned successes, and a huge thank-you to him for his profoundly life-serving work and for showing us what is possible to men of reason, purpose, and ambition.

Watch the video, read The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, and peruse CIP’s website. This is what principled thought and action looks like.

https://youtu.be/_2_PlEBNms4