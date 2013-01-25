In evaluating the state of America’s foreign policy, consider the following three events now in the headlines:

In discussing the murderous Islamist attacks on American diplomats in Benghazi, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered “context” for this outrage: “Since 1988, there have been 19 Accountability Review Boards investigating attacks on American diplomats and their facilities. Benghazi joins a long list of tragedies. . . .”

The United States government just completed the first shipment of 16 F-16 fighter jets and 200 Abrams tanks to . . . the Egyptian government. Bear in mind that Egypt’s current president is Mohammed Morsi, a longtime leader of the pro-sharia, pro-terror Muslim Brotherhood, and an Islamist who recently said Jews—many of whom reside in the nation of Israel which borders Egypt—are the “descendants of apes and pigs.” In 2010, Morsi elaborated his sentiments: “Dear brothers, we must not forget to nurse our children and grandchildren on hatred towards those Zionists and Jews, and all those who support them. They must be nursed on hatred. The hatred must continue.”

North Korea’s National Defense Commission recently issued the following statement: “In the new phase of our century-long struggle against the United States, we do not hide the fact that various satellites, long-range missiles that we will continue to launch and high-level nuclear test we will conduct will target our sworn enemy, the United States.” In other words, one of the least competent, most corrupt, poorest governments in the entire world just threatened to wage nuclear warfare against the United States. Oh, and it has nuclear weapons.

Not only is the United States government not defeating the sworn and active enemies of the United States, in many cases the government is actively helping them. The consequence is that America’s enemies, in part financed by American taxpayers, slaughter Americans and threaten America and America’s allies with impunity.

Meanwhile, the American government’s response is to throw more money at our enemies and perhaps shake a finger in their direction.

When the U.S. government hardly lifts a finger when Islamists slaughter its diplomats, when the government actively arms Islamists seeking to impose religious totalitarianism, when the heavily armed clowns of some failed pissant nation threatens the U.S. with nuclear attack, we know that the foreign policy of self-sacrifice is on full display.