Ayn Rand’s case for capitalism stands in marked contrast to what might be termed the classical defense of capitalism. Throughout the past 250 years, proponents of capitalism predominantly have sought to justify it on purely politico-economic grounds—or by arguing that free, unregulated markets result in “the greatest good for the greatest number.” Ayn Rand regarded both as losing strategies.

“The classical economists attempted a tribal justification of capitalism on the ground that it provides the best ‘allocation’ of a community’s ‘resources,’” Rand wrote. On her view, this approach is not only insufficient to defend capitalism, it ultimately undermines the quest for liberty.

The crucial problem with the classical economists’ defense, Rand argued, is that they either ignored moral questions altogether or attempted to defend capitalism on the same moral basis as collectivist social systems: altruism. “The basic principle of altruism,” she wrote, “is that man has no right to exist for his own sake, that service to others is the only justification of his existence, and that self-sacrifice is his highest moral duty, virtue and value.” Although she agreed that laissez-faire capitalism is the most efficient politico-economic system—effectively ensuring “the greatest good for the greatest number”—Rand held that effective advocates of capitalism must emphasize that “capitalism is not merely the ‘practical,’ but the only moral system in history.”

One example of the classical defense of capitalism is the work of Ludwig von Mises. Throughout the 1920s, von Mises resisted the advance of socialism by challenging its adherents, such as Oskar R. Lange and Abba P. Lerner, on politico-economic grounds. Even before publishing some of his most important works, such as Socialism, Liberalism, and Interventionism, von Mises powerfully critiqued key economic premises of statist systems in his 1920 article “Economic Calculation in the Socialist Commonwealth.”

In this paper, von Mises convincingly demonstrated that central planning is incompatible with rational economic calculation: The absence of price signals renders rational economic activity impossible and leads to the misallocation of resources. In a free-market economy, prices are determined by the law of supply and demand, and they fulfill two essential functions. First, prices convey information. If a certain material or good becomes scarcer, whether due to decreased supply or increased demand, its price rises, thereby providing entrepreneurs with information vital to making rational economic calculations and running their businesses successfully. Second, prices serve as incentives. Guided by the profit motive, rational entrepreneurs are incentivized to look continuously for investments that yield the highest returns. . . .

In a planned economy, price signals cannot fulfill either of these crucial functions because government planning replaces market coordination. Prices cannot convey information to businessmen because the central authority, having arbitrarily determined the “just” price of a given product or material, essentially prevents the law of supply and demand from impacting prices. And prices can’t serve as incentives because, being dictated by a central authority, they don’t reflect the value of products and services as determined by voluntary trade.

Von Mises pointed out that solving either the information or the incentive problem will not suffice to make socialism work. In the first case, even if the bureaucrats were able to collect the countless pieces of information that price signals convey, a “socialist businessman” would nonetheless lack the incentive to produce. As von Mises put it:

When a successful business man is appointed the manager of a public enterprise, he may still bring with him certain experiences from his previous occupation, and be able to turn them to good account in a routine fashion for some time. Still, with his entry into communal activity he ceases to be a merchant and becomes as much a bureaucrat as any other placeman in the public employ.

And in the second case, even if socialists could change human nature and incentivize people to produce with no desire for profit, the entrepreneurs would nonetheless lack the information necessary to engage in rational economic calculation. In von Mises’s words:

Even if we for the moment grant that these Utopian expectations can actually be realized, that each individual in a socialist society will exert himself with the same zeal as he does today in a society where he is subjected to the pressure of free competition, there still remains the problem of measuring the result of economic activity in a socialist commonwealth which does not permit of any economic calculation. We cannot act economically if we are not in a position to understand economizing.

Despite these crucial insights, von Mises took pains to emphasize that his politico-economic observations should be considered amoral. For instance, in the conclusion of “Economic Calculation in the Socialist Commonwealth,” he stated:

The knowledge of the fact that rational economic activity is impossible in a socialist commonwealth cannot, of course, be used as an argument either for or against socialism. Whoever is prepared himself to enter upon socialism on ethical grounds on the supposition that the provision of goods of a lower order for human beings under a system of common ownership of the means of production is diminished, or whoever is guided by ascetic ideals in his desire for socialism, will not allow himself to be influenced in his endeavors by what we have said.

On Rand’s view, such a defense of capitalism is inadequate for precisely this reason: It makes no moral arguments against socialism and thus leaves those prepared to “enter upon socialism on ethical grounds” free to claim the moral high ground without opposition. In a 1946 letter to Leonard Read, Rand criticized von Mises’s professedly “value free” method, which focuses solely on practical considerations of whether a given aim can be reached by certain means. She addressed his methodology in her response to his book, Omnipotent Government:

The great mistake . . . is in assuming that economics is a science which can be isolated from moral, philosophical and political principles, and considered as a subject in itself, without relation to them. It can’t be done.