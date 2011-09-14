Rep. Michelle Bachmann in a recent forum said she would eliminate the Department of Education because “The Constitution does not specifically enumerate nor does it give to the federal government the role and duty to superintend over education.”

Bachmann is right. The Department of Education is unconstitutional and should be eliminated. That would be one substantial step toward getting government out of education, an area in which the government has no moral right to intervene. The government’s sole legitimate purpose is to protect individual rights, not to provide services other than those necessary for that purpose (e.g. police service).

(This is not an endorsement of Michelle Bachmann.)