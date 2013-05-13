On September 11, 2012—the anniversary of the Islamist assault on the World Trade Center and other American targets—Islamists assaulted the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, murdering four people, including U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens.

The response of the Obama administration to this attack has been first to lie about the assault by pretending it was precipitated by an obscure video critical of Islam, second to lie about what the administration first claimed about the attack, and third to dismiss the well-justified concerns about the administration’s handling of security prior to the attack and about its reports following the attack.

Just this morning Obama referred to controversy over the attack as a “sideshow,” adding, “there’s no there there.”

But Stevens’s fate deserves more than to be treated as a “sideshow”—it deserves to be answered with real action to destroy those responsible for the atrocity. The true place where “there’s no there there” is Obama’s ability to tell the truth about what happened in Benghazi or to respond appropriately.

Americans should be outraged and should hold this administration’s feet to the fire until the truth comes out.