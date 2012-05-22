“There is so much hope riding on that rocket.” That’s what Elon Musk, cofounder and CEO of SpaceX, said this morning after his company successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket, now carrying supplies to the International Space Station.

Musk was talking about the hopes of the 1,800 employees of SpaceX, but his statement applies more broadly to everyone who embraces human achievement. This launch holds hope for a future in which human beings commercialize space and homestead the solar system.

As Musk elaborates:

This mission heralds the dawn of a new era of space exploration, one in which there is a significant commercial space element. It is like the advent of the Internet in the mid-1990s when commercial companies entered what was originally a government endeavor. That move dramatically accelerated the pace of advancement and made the Internet accessible to the mass market. I think we’re at a similar inflection point for space. I hope and I believe that this mission will be historic in marking that turning point towards a rapid advancement in space transportation technology.

We wish SpaceX great success in this and future missions.