Congratulations to Felix Baumgartner and Red Bull Stratos
By Joshua Lipana
Congratulations to Felix Baumgartner and Red Bull Stratos for their amazing and exciting achievement. One is reminded of what Ayn Rand said of Apollo 11:
No one could doubt that we had seen an achievement of man in his capacity as a rational being—an achievement of reason, of logic, of mathematics, of total dedication to the absolutism of reality.
Watch highlights of Baumgartner’s awe-inspiring feat below:
http://www.youtube.com/embed/FHtvDA0W34I