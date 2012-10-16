Congratulations to Felix Baumgartner and Red Bull Stratos for their amazing and exciting achievement. One is reminded of what Ayn Rand said of Apollo 11:

No one could doubt that we had seen an achievement of man in his capacity as a rational being—an achievement of reason, of logic, of mathematics, of total dedication to the absolutism of reality.

Watch highlights of Baumgartner’s awe-inspiring feat below:

