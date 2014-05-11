If Iranian women “remove their veils in public, they can receive 70 lashes or 60 days in prison,” reportsVocativ. Regardless, some Iranian women “have taken to Facebook to post photos of themselves veil-less.” On Twitter, the movement is known as (translated) “stealthfreedom.”

Imagine living in a country in which simply removing a religiously mandated headdress is a dangerous act of courage and rebellion. How reprehensible that states with such “laws” exist in the 21st century.

Best wishes to these courageous women as they challenge such insane, faith-based, barbaric practices.