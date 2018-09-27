In this episode of “Facts, Values, and Flourishing,” we’ll discuss the difference between values and desires, and how to integrate the two toward making your life the best, most enjoyable life it can be.

We’ll look at how to identify and record your actual values—namely, the things that you have been and are pursuing—and create a separate list of your desired values—the things you want in life but might not be pursuing. We’ll consider how these different kinds of values relate to the fundamental principles of a rational, life-based ethics; how they relate to the proverb, “God said, ‘Take what you want, and pay for it’”; how they relate to standard, good self-help advice; and how these integrations give such advice moral weight and grounding. Finally, we’ll consider a few standing orders that I use profitably in my own life, thus showing, in pattern, how you can create and use standing orders to make your life the best it can be.

