Jihadists have called for the murder of Salman Rushdie, and have attempted to assassinate him, for his “blasphemous” depiction of Mohammed in his novel The Satanic Verses . . . Jihadists slit the throat of Theo van Gogh and stuck a knife in his chest for directing the film Submission, which depicted Islamic violence against women . . . Jihadists have threatened to murder Ayaan Hirsi Ali for writing the script and doing the voiceover for Submission . . . Jihadists have attempted to assassinate Kurt Westergaard for drawing a cartoon of Mohammed . . . Jihadists have attempted to assassinate Geert Wilders for producing the film Fitna, which showed that the Koran calls for violence against infidels . . . Jihadists have threatened to murder Matt Stone and Trey Parker for depicting Mohammed dressed as a bear in a South Park cartoon . . .

When will this end? Certainly not before those of us who recognize the vital nature of the freedom of speech speak up against such evil.

How can we speak up and be heard? One way is by participating in "Everybody Draw Mohammed Day," which is May 20.

Why should you participate? Because freedom of speech is a requirement of your life and the lives of your loved ones.

When and to the extent that individuals are forbidden to express their views, whether by force or the threat thereof, they are unable to function in a manner fully conducive to human life; they are unable to act fully on their basic means of living, the judgment of their mind; thus, they are unable to live fully as human beings. They might not be murdered (as van Gogh was). They might not have to go into hiding or have 24/7 security (as Rushdie, Ali, and Wilders have had to do). But, to the extent that individuals are forbidden to express their views, their lives are throttled (as Stone and Parker’s have been).

Recognition of this fact is what gives rise to the moral right to freedom of speech: the truth that people morally must be left free to express their views regardless of what others think or feel about those views. This right is not an opinion, nor a gift from “God,” nor a permission from government; it is the recognition of an immutable fact—the fact that a fully human life requires the freedom of expression.

Freedom of speech is also the last leg of civilized society. If we lose it, our only means of returning to a state in which we can live as human beings is to take up arms against those who have forbidden us to speak.

For these reasons, The Objective Standard will participate in “Everybody Draw Mohammed Day.” And in order to advertise this vital new holiday, we will post in advance, on this blog, batches of the drawings of Mohammed that we receive between now and May 20. Then, on May 20, we will post all of the drawings together in a unified defense of the requirements of human life and civilized society.

I hope you will join us.

We will not be silenced. Ever.

[Below are all the images received in connection with this event.]

