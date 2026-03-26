Early-bird savings for LevelUp 2026 end in less than 7 days!

Here’s what the program has in store:

Coleman Hughes —Conspiracy-Thinking in Modern Politics

Emily Morse —Smart Sex: Understanding Desire, Pleasure, and Connection

Coleman Hughes, Kiyah Willis, Timothy Sandefur (Panel Discussion)—How to Maintain Intellectual Clarity in a Time of Conceptual Chaos

Craig Biddle —Evidence and Excellence: How to Identify and Achieve Your Potential

Kiyah Willis —Why the ‘Far Left’ and the ‘Far Right’ Sound the Same

Maddox Locher —The Elements of Secular Spirituality

James Lindsay, Kiyah Willis, Helen Pluckrose (Panel Discussion)—Liberalism vs. Tribalism: How Enlightenment Values Can Rebuild the West

Angelica Werth —Seeing People Clearly: Lessons from Jane Austen

Arthur Zey —Mind-Body Integration: The Physical Side

Luc Travers —The Spiritual Value of Renaissance Art

Timothy Sandefur —Understanding the Declaration of Independence

Ely Lassman —Aristotle in Our Age of Distraction

Daniel Richards —Story and Persuasion: The Power of “Show, Don’t Tell”

Craig Biddle—Looking for Objective Standards in All the Right Places

To see the full program and talk descriptions, click here.

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See you in Chicago!

PS: Registration is risk-free. LevelUp has a 100% money-back guarantee—so if for any reason you can’t come or don’t enjoy the conference, we will refund your registration fee in full.