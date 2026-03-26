Early-Bird Savings for LevelUp End in Less than 7 Days!
Here’s what the program has in store…
Early-bird savings for LevelUp 2026 end in less than 7 days!
Here’s what the program has in store:
Coleman Hughes—Conspiracy-Thinking in Modern Politics
Emily Morse—Smart Sex: Understanding Desire, Pleasure, and Connection
Coleman Hughes, Kiyah Willis, Timothy Sandefur (Panel Discussion)—How to Maintain Intellectual Clarity in a Time of Conceptual Chaos
Craig Biddle—Evidence and Excellence: How to Identify and Achieve Your Potential
Kiyah Willis—Why the ‘Far Left’ and the ‘Far Right’ Sound the Same
Maddox Locher—The Elements of Secular Spirituality
James Lindsay, Kiyah Willis, Helen Pluckrose (Panel Discussion)—Liberalism vs. Tribalism: How Enlightenment Values Can Rebuild the West
Angelica Werth—Seeing People Clearly: Lessons from Jane Austen
Arthur Zey—Mind-Body Integration: The Physical Side
Luc Travers—The Spiritual Value of Renaissance Art
Timothy Sandefur—Understanding the Declaration of Independence
Ely Lassman—Aristotle in Our Age of Distraction
Daniel Richards—Story and Persuasion: The Power of “Show, Don’t Tell”
Craig Biddle—Looking for Objective Standards in All the Right Places
To see the full program and talk descriptions, click here.
See you in Chicago!
PS: Registration is risk-free. LevelUp has a 100% money-back guarantee—so if for any reason you can’t come or don’t enjoy the conference, we will refund your registration fee in full.