In response to death threats by a Muslim group against Trey Parker and Matt Stone for portraying Mohammed dressed as a bear in a South Park cartoon—and in defense of the freedom of speech, on which civilized society depends—Dan Savage of The Stranger has pronounced May 20, 2010 “Everybody Draw Mohammed Day.” This is an excellent idea, and The Objective Standard will participate by posting on our blog drawings emailed to blog@theobjectivestandard.com. The images will be posted with the respective submitters' names in batches as we receive them. Here is my contribution:

Drawing of Mohammed by Craig Biddle