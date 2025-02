In his latest video, Peter Schiff observes that the government has no right to force any employer—no matter his religion—to provide “free” birth control for his employees. He discusses some of the absurdities that may result if the government assumes this right. And, as usual, Schiff points out that economically-illiterate policies such as this will only exacerbate the very problems that politicians say they want to fix. Worth a watch.

