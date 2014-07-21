I was going to write something brief about the clear-cut situation in Israel and Gaza, but then I listened to Pat Condell’s near-perfect commentary on the matter and decided simply to share his video.

Watch it, share it, and, of course, stand with Israel.

But, importantly, also demand of your congressional representatives that they vocally support Israel. This is one of those rare situations in which it is impossible for even a semi-educated adult to be innocently mistaken about which side is in the right; so it serves as a litmus test for whether a politician has any moral business being in office. Let your representatives know that you know this. They can be reached here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHC8KC5cLs8