A few items from the benevolent news front:

Helen Collins, an “80-year-old woman with no flying experience,” safely landed a plane as it was running out of gas after the pilot died. An airport official said, "She was remarkable on the radio... She kept her composure and sounded like she had been a pilot for years.” Hats off to Helen for having the self-esteem and presence of mind to save her life.

A British man, “who had been totally blind for more than 20 years,” now has rudimentary vision thanks to the men of the mind who created and implanted his bionic eye.

Emerald Touch Inc., has created an “external spine” for the U.S. Military that enables soldiers to carry heavy equipment more easily. Imagine the potential applications for civilian life and industry.

A penny has sold for $1.15 million. Hyperinflation? No. Rational elation. In addition to its rareness (“After 200 years, we can only account for 14 of these”), the front of the coin reads, “Liberty Parent of Science & Industry.”