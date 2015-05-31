Bosch Fawstin recently posted this note to his public Facebook page:

By not showing my Mohammad cartoon while they discuss it, Fox News is not only submitting to Islamic norms, but they're also making it seem as if it's too obscene to show, therefore potentially endangering me even further.

We at TOS couldn’t agree more.

Every media outlet should show Fawstin’s cartoon whenever it or the attempted mass murder at Garland, Texas, is discussed. Few media outlets have shown the cartoon. Only one publication (The Objective Standard) has printed it.*

Is this your America? If not, what is?

Read Fawstin’s interview with TOS. Share it with your friends and acquaintances. Show his profoundly important cartoon of Muhammad far and wide. And let media outlets know that if their America is Dhimmi-America, then, intellectually speaking, they are not Americans; they are abettors of the jihad against America.

* Addendum: Shortly after publishing this post, I was happily informed that National Review has printed Fawstin’s cartoon of Muhammad in the June 1, 2015 issue of the magazine. Kudos to National Review for this act of Americanism. Let's urge other media outlets to follow suit. —Craig Biddle