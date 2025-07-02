OSI just added another can’t-miss session to the LevelUp 2025 program in Orlando, Florida (July 16–19).

Craig Biddle and Alex O’Connor will debate whether people have free will.

Craig thinks people have it—meaning they initiate and control certain mental and physical actions, such that they could have done otherwise. Alex thinks all human actions, mental and physical, are necessitated by forces beyond our control, such that no one ever could have done other than he did.

Join them for a lively discussion followed by an audience Q&A—bring your toughest questions!

