Last week at the annual conference of the Association of Private Enterprise Education, I had the opportunity to interview Warren Orbaugh, director of the Henry Hazlitt Center at the Francisco Marroquín University.

Orbaugh discussed the work of Manuel “Muso” Ayau, who founded the university to support the ideas of free society. Ayau read the Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises and was profoundly influenced by him, Orbaugh said, and he created the university so that students “would know what it would be to be a society of free, responsible, and ethical citizens.”

Orbaugh also discussed positive political movements in Guatemala regarding the abolition of legal tender laws and the freeing up of the telecommunications industry.

We at TOS wish Orbaugh and his colleagues great success in the coming years—and, to the extent their ideas find traction in the minds of their countrymen, we expect to see positive developments in Guatemala.

