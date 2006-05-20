With this, the second issue of The Objective Standard, I am pleased to announce that Dr. John David Lewis has joined our staff as contributing editor.

Dr. Lewis earned his Ph.D. in classics from the University of Cambridge. He holds a fellowship from the Anthem Foundation for Objectivist Scholarship, and has studied at the Objectivist Academic Center of the Ayn Rand Institute. He is currently assistant professor of history at Ashland University, where he is also assistant director of the Academic Honors Program. He has been a visiting scholar at the Social Philosophy and Policy Center of Bowling Green State University, and at the Department of Classics at Rice University. In addition to his numerous articles and lectures, Dr. Lewis has completed his first book, Solon the Thinker: Political Thought in Archaic Athens, forthcoming from Duckworth Press. He also has two books in progress: Early Greek Law and Lawgivers, to be published by Bristol Classical Press; and Nothing Less than__Victory: Military Offense and the Lessons of History, from which his article in the present issue of TOS was excerpted. Welcome aboard, Dr. Lewis!

Also new with this issue is our “Letters and Replies” section, where we publish letters from our readers and, when appropriate, replies from our writers. I wish to thank Andrew Medworth and Sascha Settegast, with whose thoughtful, well-written letters we begin this feature.

Articles in this issue of TOS cover a wide range of subjects, from the incompatibility of religion and free speech, to the morality and practicality of Sherman’s March, to the proper way to teach values in the classroom, to the 19th-century war between the atomists and the anti-atomists, to how to get the most enjoyment from art you love.

As always, I hope you enjoy reading the journal as much as we enjoy

producing it.

—Craig Biddle

Editor and Publisher