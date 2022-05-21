Welcome to the Summer 2022 issue of The Objective Standard.

Articles in this issue address economics, war, abortion, space travel, literature, film, music, and more. Also included is a brief report on the advancement of Ayn Rand’s ideas in Europe and beyond. I hope you enjoy the articles!

I also hope you will join us for TOS-Con 2022 in Denver, CO, June 22–25. This will be the largest TOS-Con to date, and the program is amazing.

Speakers and presentations include:

Ayaan Hirsi Ali on “‘Wokeism’ and How to Counter It”

Eric Daniels on “Saving Capitalism From Its Defenders”

Yeonmi Park on “Becoming Free, Becoming Human”

Greg McKeown on “Essentialism: Why and How to Do a Few Things Superbly”

Peter Boghossian on “How to Engage in Difficult Conversations”

Craig Biddle on “Free Will and Flourishing”

Timothy Sandefur on “How Isabel Paterson Helped Ayn Rand Find Atlantis”

Amala Ekpunobi on “My Journey from the Regressive Left to Independent Thinking”

Jason Crawford on “Toward a New Philosophy of Progress”

Adam Carolla on “If I Can, You Can (a Comedy of Truths for Thriving)”

Zilvinas Silenas on “Generation Z and Causes for Optimism”

Jon Wos on “Realizing Romanticism”

Wolf von Laer on “Bitcoin as a Freeway to Freedom”

Jon Hersey on “Music, Mind, and Morality”

Craig Biddle on “The Virtue of Black-and-White Thinking”

Panel Discussion: Hirsi Ali, Boghossian, Sandefur, and Biddle on “The Future of Civilized Society”

Plus, there are evening events including salsa dancing, a jam session, karaoke, and more.

Registration is still open, and if you sign up by May 31 you’ll save 10 percent (register at TOS-Con.org).

Also, after sharpening your mind and fueling your soul at TOS-Con, you can extend the experience by joining us for a few days in Ouray, CO, the model for Galt’s Gulch in Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged. The picturesque valley is an hour’s flight from Denver, and writers and staff from both Objective Standard Institute and The Objective Standard will be there from June 27 to July 5. Many conference attendees are coming, too—and we invite you to join us for as much of that time as you can.

In the meantime, enjoy the start of your summer. And keep loving life!

Craig Biddle

Editor in Chief