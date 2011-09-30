I saw Melinda Gates on TV the other day, saying the Gates Foundation (to which Warren Buffet gives billions) is focused on “solving” three big problems in the world: malaria, polio, and government schools in America.

But these problems have already been solved, have they not? What is the mystery? Malaria? Established solution: DDT; Polio? Established solution: Jonas Salk’s vaccine; Government schools? Established solution: Private , profit-making schools (i.e., capitalism).

Why are these known solutions not adopted worldwide? Because socialists and environmentalists oppose them. Yet while the Gates Foundation seeks “solutions,” it supports these opponents of the existing solutions.