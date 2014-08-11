Because John David Lewis’s article “‘Gifts from Heaven’: The Meaning of the American Victory over Japan, 1945” has profound implications regarding both the principles of a proper U.S. foreign policy and the clear and present threats to America today, and because nothing like it is available anywhere on the Internet, TOS has made the essay accessible for free.

Dr. Lewis tragically is gone, but his wisdom lives on and provides crucially important lessons that Americans must learn if we are to defend ourselves against the Islamic barbarians who seek to kill us. Read or reread this vital essay, and share it with anyone you think might appreciate it. The more people who learn its lesson, the more likely America will come to its senses.