Theodor Seuss Geisel was born March 2, 1904. He became Dr. Seuss with the publication of his 1937 children’s book, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street. That’s a great story, as I’ve reviewed, but my favorite will always be Green Eggs and Ham. That’s the book I read over and over as a child, sitting on my mom’s lap, learning to read.

It’s a wonderful story about a surly man who, at first, refuses to try new things. “Do you like / green eggs and ham?” Sam asks. The antagonist answers, “I do not like them, / Sam-I-am. / I do not like / green eggs and ham.” But Sam persists, and finally the man tries them. “Say!” he exclaims, “I like green eggs and ham!”

This offers two great lessons. Trying new things often leads to the discovery of new things you love. And, for the Sams of the world, if you know you have a great new idea or product, remain optimistic, keep trying, and eventually you’ll persuade others to try it.

But Dr. Seuss’s gift to me is more intimate: love of reading and unforgettable times with my mom. Happy birthday, Dr. Seuss!

