Steve Jobs was born on February 24, 1955 and died last fall. In his short life, he revolutionized the world of personal computing, digital animation, music distribution, and portable computing.

Today I pay tribute to Jobs by writing these words on my 24-inch iMac running the state-of-the-art Lion operating system, tracking my projects with my iPod Touch, listening to my music collection via iTunes, and using myriad other products created by Jobs and the companies he founded. In every waking hour, the productive work of Steve Jobs, work made tangible in the products we now often take for granted, enormously improves my life. I occasionally pause to contemplate this fact, and offer a silent “thank you” to Jobs. His birthday is one such occasion.

When [Ayn Rand](/p/who-is-ayn-rand was in her early twenties, she wrote the following in her journal (as quoted in Essays on Ayn Rand’s Anthem): “Achievement is the aim of life. . . . Give yourself an aim, something you want to do, then go after it, breaking through everything, with nothing in mind but your aim, all will, all concentration—and get it.”

Steve Jobs got it. And his achievements inspire me and many others to get it as well. We are fortunate that he lived.

_