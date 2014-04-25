What do you get when one of the world’s great classical guitarists, Thomas Valeur, teams up with the “Queen of Shred” heavy-metal guitarist, The Commander in Chief?

Last year, the two collaborated on a reorchestration of Pablo de Sarasate’s Zigeuenerweisen. This challenging classical piece is usually performed on the violin (see Itzhak Perlman’s notable performance). The pair spent five months transcribing and rehearsing the piece. Valeur said, “I think we figured out a way to emphasize the metal guitar and the classical guitar, . . . bringing out the essence of the music.” The guitar “duel,” released in December, has over 170,000 views.

The result is an excellent performance by two talented musicians. The performance is highly regarded by guitar aficionados, and Guitar magazine rated it as one of the top 10 Viral Guitar Videos in 2013.

I hope you enjoy the performance as much as I do.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40XQDVEAblA