The United States government is stepping up its efforts to increase sanctions on Iran in order to impede the Islamist regime’s development of nuclear weapons. These latest efforts, however, ignore how pressing this matter really is.

The Iranian regime has killed U.S troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, has long sponsored terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, has [slaughtered](/p/reza-kahlili its own citizenry, and continually calls for “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

That such a regime exists—even aside from its efforts to acquire nuclear weapons—should have moved the United States and its allies to obliterate the Iranian theocracy long ago. That the regime is actively seeking nuclear weapons clearly heightens the urgency.