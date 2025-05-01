Enhance your love of literature by viewing it through a philosophic lens.

What if the stories you love could offer even more meaning, more inspiration, more fuel for living? They can. This course will show you how to deepen your love of literature by approaching it philosophically.

Literature uniquely dramatizes the values that shape human life. Through the integrated elements of plot, character, style, and theme, it explores the deepest questions about what it means to live, to struggle, to triumph.

By examining literature philosophically, you’ll gain a richer understanding of stories and characters as well as the ideas and choices that cause people to act as they do. This approach not only enhances your appreciation of great stories, it also teaches you to think more clearly and live more deliberately.

Guided by Angel Walker-Werth and co-instructors Carrie-Ann Biondi, Tim White, Luc Travers, and Timothy Sandefur, this course will explore key scenes and themes from Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead and We the Living, Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables, and a selection of powerful poems and short stories. (The poems, short stories, and excerpts will be provided prior to the relevant session.)

If you love literature—and want to love it even more—this course is for you.