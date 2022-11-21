My friend Joe Kroeger, a long-time supporter of The Objective Standard as well as a copyeditor and proofreader for the journal, died on October 18.

Joe was a delightful man. He was extremely intelligent, highly productive, and enjoyed a long career in the technology sector. He helped design the first microprocessors and earned two patents in the process. He also excelled in the marketing of technology, wrote and published technical newsletters, dabbled in photography, and taught tai chi.

But Joe was not merely a man of ability. He also loved human ability. He regularly emailed me and other friends videos of amazing people doing wonderful things—Fred Astaire and Eleanor Powell tap dancing, a breathtaking rendition of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves,” speedriders on ​​Mont Blanc (speedriding is a combination of skiing and paragliding), and all manner of flash mobs. If humans did it beautifully, Joe adored it. He loved the good for being good.

I admired Joe greatly and loved working with him. I will miss him dearly. And my heart goes out to all of Joe’s family and friends. May our memories of him remain as vivid as he was virtuous.

If you knew Joe, and even if you didn’t, please join me in raising a glass to this model of a man. The world needs more like him.