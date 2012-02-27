A senior Israeli official is warning of new attacks by Iran and Hezbollah on Israelis overseas, advising Israelis to be vigilant.

The Iranian regime has long expressed its desire to destroy Israel, and continues to sponsor various anti-Israeli terrorist organizations that have murdered Israelis, and aim to murder more.

This threat, however, need not exist.

Although America is proving unwilling to take out the Iranian regime—which it should do—Israel need not follow in America’s footsteps. If the Israelis wish to eliminate the main threat against them, they need only to eliminate the Iranian theocracy—and rebuke anyone, including the Obama administration, who scorns them for being rational.

