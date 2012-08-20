Islamists celebrated 9/11 by slaughtering more Americans: “The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other American staff members were killed Tuesday in an attack on the U.S. consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi, the White House confirmed.”

Meanwhile, in Egypt, Islamists stormed the U.S. Embassy.

The pretext for this latest round of violence was the posting on the internet of a video critical of Mohammed. The actual reason for the violence is that Islamists are motivated by a barbaric ideology that demands obedience to a murderer’s creed, and they were looking for any excuse to assault Americans.

That Islamists lashed out in murderous violence over some video is enraging but not surprising; brutalizing and murdering others is what Islamists do. What is surprising—and disgusting—is that U.S. representatives responded to early waves of the violence by condemning the “misguided individuals” who “hurt the religious feelings of Muslims.” Here is the statement from the U.S. Embassy in Cairo: . . .

The Embassy of the United States in Cairo condemns the continuing efforts by misguided individuals to hurt the religious feelings of Muslims—as we condemn efforts to offend believers of all religions. . . . Respect for religious beliefs is a cornerstone of American democracy. We firmly reject the actions by those who abuse the universal right of free speech to hurt the religious beliefs of others.

A cornerstone of the American republic is the right to peaceably practice religion and to freely express one’s views. For U.S. officials to call for respect for an ideology of violence, and to ignore the rights of Americans, is reprehensible.

On the anniversary of 9/11, Islamists reminded Americans of their murderous intentions driven by their murderous ideology—an ideology richly deserving of criticism, contempt, and mockery. On September 11, 2012, Islamists celebrated their brethrens’ slaughter of Americans eleven years ago by slaughtering more Americans in service of “Allah.”

Americans will not be able to defend themselves against Islamists until they realize that the bromide that we should “respect” the religious beliefs of those who wish to kill us is suicidal nonsense.