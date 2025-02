In his latest email to subscribers, Jason Calacanis pondered:

Anyone who . . . used Groupon, Farmville, Facebook, Angry Birds or LinkedIn in the first year knew they were good investments and should have been allowed to invest. Only the rich were allowed to invest. How is that fair?

It’s not fair. Laws forbidding people to invest their own money in businesses of their own choosing violate their rights and should be abolished.

_