The Tea Party is ready for a “hostile takeover” of Washington, or so argues Matt Kibbe, president of FreedomWorks. Recently I interviewed Kibbe about his forthcoming book, Hostile Takeover: Resisting Centralized Government's Stranglehold on America.

Kibbe said his book “works on the analogy of what a hostile takeover is in an industrial organization, when you have entrenched management circling the wagons and protecting their interests at the expense of the shareholders.”

Kibbe continued:

And the shareholders rise up, and it becomes a hostile takeover because management doesn’t want that. I think it’s a perfect analogy for what’s going on in America, with the pushback that the Tea Party movement has created with grassroots Americans, in a decentralized way, of pushing against entrenched management in Washington, DC.

Hopefully the Tea Party will not only continue fighting against federal abuses of power but also ground its hostile takeover explicitly in the benevolent principle of individual rights—the fact that each individual is morally an end in himself, not a means to the ends of others or society or government.

http://www.youtube.com/v/PZCP1Oopcm4

