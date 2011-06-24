In the midst of a growing number of states seeking to impose new taxes on Internet-based enterprises, Texas Governor Rick Perry earlier this month vetoed a proposed Internet state sales tax.

The Star-Telegramreports that “Texas store owners have said Internet retailers have an unfair price advantage because they are not required to collect state sales tax.” This is true: The brick-and-mortar stores are at a disadvantage. But the solution is not to institute a sales tax on Internet businesses but to begin repealing the sales taxes on all businesses.

Kudos to Gov. Perry for the veto.

