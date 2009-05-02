Bill Whittle of PJTV annihilates the leftist fantasy, most recently espoused by Jon Stewart, that our atom bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was “immoral,” and that Harry Truman was a “war criminal.” Whittle shows that our use of the atomic bombs saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of American soldiers, who otherwise would have had to launch a massive ground invasion in which the death toll would have been astronomical. He also shows that our use of the bombs saved (at minimum) hundreds of thousands (and more likely millions) of Japanese lives.

Whittle’s video dovetails perfectly with John Lewis’s definitive essay on the subject: “Gifts from Heaven”: The Meaning of the American Victory over Japan, 1945. Watch the first, read the second, and send the links to anyone you know who is still confused about the facts surrounding America’s profoundly moral military decision. Americans need to demand of our government the same kind of decision with respect to Iran, and to demand it, Americans need to know the truth about our bombing of Japan.