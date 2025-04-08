The program for LevelUp 2025 (Orlando, July 16–19) has been posted—and it’s all about living fully, loving life, and advancing liberty.



Here are some of the talks and discussions in the lineup (more coming soon):

How to Get the Most out of LevelUp, with Sarah and Craig Biddle

Thinking Tools for Loving Life, with Craig Biddle

Facts and Myths About Independence, with Thomas Walker-Werth

Aristotle and Ayn Rand on the Nature and Art of Friendship, with Carrie-Ann Biondi

Judging the West: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, with Andrew Bernstein

Walt Disney and the Business of Creativity, with Tim Chermak

AI and the Future of Higher Education, with Carl Barney

Fiction as Soul-Fuel: Why Stories Move Us, with Angel Walker-Werth

Highway to Health: Exercise and Nutrition for Living Your Best Life, with Lee Sandstead

Liberalism vs. Nationalism: Which Road Leads to Freedom?, with Kiyah Willis

Heroes of Innovation and Progress, with Jason Bateman and Thomas Walker-Werth

AI and Philosophy: Flourishing in Our New Age, with Ely Lassman

How to Level Up Year-Round with OSI, with Craig Biddle, Angel Walker-Werth, and Justyna Piątek-Pawłowska

Read the talk descriptions here.



Register now and save 35% with April Ascent pricing.



Scholarships are available to young adults aged 18–29. These are going fast—apply now.



Excel in life. Fight for liberty. If these are your goals, this conference is for you!

See you in Orlando for the most life-enhancing conference of the year!