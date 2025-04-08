LevelUp 2025 Program Announced!
The program for LevelUp 2025 (Orlando, July 16–19) has been posted—and it’s all about living fully, loving life, and advancing liberty.
Here are some of the talks and discussions in the lineup (more coming soon):
How to Get the Most out of LevelUp, with Sarah and Craig Biddle
Thinking Tools for Loving Life, with Craig Biddle
Facts and Myths About Independence, with Thomas Walker-Werth
Aristotle and Ayn Rand on the Nature and Art of Friendship, with Carrie-Ann Biondi
Judging the West: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, with Andrew Bernstein
Walt Disney and the Business of Creativity, with Tim Chermak
AI and the Future of Higher Education, with Carl Barney
Fiction as Soul-Fuel: Why Stories Move Us, with Angel Walker-Werth
Highway to Health: Exercise and Nutrition for Living Your Best Life, with Lee Sandstead
Liberalism vs. Nationalism: Which Road Leads to Freedom?, with Kiyah Willis
Heroes of Innovation and Progress, with Jason Bateman and Thomas Walker-Werth
AI and Philosophy: Flourishing in Our New Age, with Ely Lassman
How to Level Up Year-Round with OSI, with Craig Biddle, Angel Walker-Werth, and Justyna Piątek-Pawłowska
Read the talk descriptions here.
Register now and save 35% with April Ascent pricing.
Scholarships are available to young adults aged 18–29. These are going fast—apply now.
Excel in life. Fight for liberty. If these are your goals, this conference is for you!
See you in Orlando for the most life-enhancing conference of the year!