Canadian Lin Gilbert tells of the wait she endured for over two years for her MRI and spine surgery, and the toll it took on her life:

http://www.youtube.com/embed/9Kyoxy1ufhg

In Canada, health care is never truly a "right". She was repeatedly told that she hadn't suffered for long enough to receive the surgery she needed, and that older patients were ahead of her on the waiting list.

Do Americans really want this kind of medical system?

(Via Instapundit.)

Reposted from We Stand FIRM