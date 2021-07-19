Directed by Kate Herron

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Owen Wilson

Produced by Marvel Studios

Distributed by Disney Platform Distribution

Rated TV-14 LV for language and violence

I guess when you think the ends justify the means, there’s not much you won’t do. —Mobius, Loki (2021)

After Marvel Studios and Disney+ scored a triumphant home run with WandaVision, I had high hopes for their next installment. Sadly, Falcon and the Winter Soldier failed to hold my interest with its weak characterization and what Entertainment Weekly called “limp storytelling.” I lowered my expectations, thinking that perhaps WandaVision was just a one-off.

Thankfully, Loki spectacularly matched the level of quality and thematic depth I loved in WandaVision. The show brings back the marvelous Tom Hiddleston as the mischievous Norse god Loki, who escapes the events of Avengers: Endgame to find himself held captive by a mysterious bureaucratic organization called the Time Variance Authority (TVA, seemingly a wink at the Tennessee Valley Authority, born of FDR’s New Deal). The TVA accuses Loki of being a “variant” whose actions have caused a branch in the “sacred time line,” a series of events planned by the Time Keepers, which the TVA works to maintain. Seeing other such variants being “pruned” seemingly into oblivion, Loki uses his wits to stay alive.

The themes of the show are immediately evident. The TVA is an expertly crafted satirization of a bloated, self-righteous government agency. Its thousands upon thousands of workers and enforcement officers don’t know who they actually work for, don’t fully understand what they’re doing (their memories having been overwritten), and have no regard for the lives and rights of the people they hunt down. The TVA operates out of a gargantuan city-sized complex of archives and offices, beautifully depicted in a retro 1960s style that makes it look as outdated and anachronistic as many real government agencies. . . .

The face of the TVA, both for newly captured variants and its own workers, is the charming yet chilling Miss Minutes, a holographic talking clock with a southern accent (reminiscent of Tennessee), voiced both hilariously and terrifyingly by Tara Strong. She takes the role of an eager, helpful customer service representative, always bright and cheerful—but her words and actions convey a sinister undertone that lends her singsong voice a darkly disturbing quality.

The TVA’s almost religious dedication to maintaining a single, predetermined time line puts it at odds with the principle of free will, which is made explicit in the show. Characters who take a stand against the TVA are always clear that they are fighting for free will and defending people’s rights to make their own decisions.

Throughout, we see numerous people get “pruned,” and several entire civilizations are destroyed. These tragic occurrences remind viewers of the value of both life and freedom. Watching people try to escape a predetermined end or seeing a favorite character wiped from existence are extremely impactful, especially when both happen back-to-back. Such events leave viewers with a more concrete understanding of the fact that people’s lives are their own and not for others to control or take away.

What makes the moral questions in Loki even more interesting is the fact that the title character has a long history of villainy, murder, and exploitation. Coming up against a foe like the TVA gives Loki a taste of his own medicine. Some TVA agents make a few astute observations about Loki’s tyrannical past, narcissistic character, and the consequences of his actions, reminding us that tyranny comes in many forms.

The show’s visuals are interesting and varied, going from the retro-futuristic look of the TVA complex to aFirefly-esque space-Western aesthetic in the third and fourth episodes. In the show’s short run, we see a variety of stunning fictional worlds. The visual effects never fail to impress, but they also never come across as overused, making the show look both grounded and fantastic.

Along with those already mentioned, many other cast members give excellent performances: Owen Wilson as the charming, lovable Mobius; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as the zealous agent Ravonna Renslayer; and the captivating Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie. Class act Richard E. Grant steals the show in his episode five guest role.

Loki may even have outdone WandaVision in some respects, if not in all. Its suspense and mystery are enthralling, the concept is wacky yet brilliantly executed, and its visual design is as good as any on-demand production I’ve seen.

It’s refreshing to see another new series that so confidently celebrates rational values.