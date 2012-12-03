Ken Dupin is providing an innovative alternative for the millions of Americans who care for their aging parents. His product, the MedCottage, is a pre-fabricated, modular, and portable “three-room apartment equipped like a hospital room. There are safety rails, lighted floorboards, and a wall with a first-aid kit and defibrillator machine.” Nicknamed the “Granny Pod,” the MedCottage “runs its water, electric, and waste disposal systems off the care-giver’s home systems.”

Dupin created the MedCottage to provide an alternative for caregivers whose parents need more constant care but who, for various reasons, aren’t willing or able to resort to professional nursing homes. Dupin explained: “We wanted to say, 'There's got to be a better way to do this,' particularly as it involves family. And we feel that this is a very American solution.” Indeed it is.