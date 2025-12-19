Michael Huemer and Craig Biddle Discuss Rational Egoism and Ethical Intuitionism
by Craig Biddle
I recently spoke with philosopher Michael Huemer about the nature and foundation of ethics. He argued for moral intuitionism based on intellectual appearances, and I upheld rational egoism derived from observation and logic.
Professor Huemer was my first guest on UnderStanding, and I enjoyed our conversation. I hope you enjoy it too!
