A Sudanese “court” has sentenced a woman to be lashed a hundred times and then hanged—for the “crime” of becoming a non-Muslim. This “court” has decided the woman, now pregnant, may give birth before Muslims murder her for her beliefs.

The silence of Muslims around the world regarding this atrocity and other such atrocities—and the silence of cultural relativists in the West, who pretend that all cultures are morally equal—is deafening.

But, of course, atrocities against women and girls, against homosexuals, against non-Muslims, are, in the Muslim world, a daily occurrence. The action against this Sudanese woman—whether or not Muslims ultimately carry out their threat to murder her—is just one atrocity in an endless stream of atrocities perpetrated by Muslims in the name of their “God.”