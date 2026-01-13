“What kind of show would I want to tune in to every week?”

That’s the question I asked myself.

And the answer came from my soul with clarity:

I want a show focused on the connection between how we know (epistemology), how we should act if we want to flourish (morality)—and the method of thinking that makes both possible.

Then I realized: This isn’t just the show I’d enjoy watching now. It’s the show I desperately needed when I was in my teens and twenties.

That sealed it.

So—starting this Thursday—I’m launching a new live show where I’ll be taking your questions on:

Objectivity and how knowledge works

The science of morality and human flourishing

How principles are grounded in reality

How to apply principles to real-life situations

This is your chance to bring your hardest, most interesting questions about clear thinking and good living—and we’ll work through them together.

Join me for the premiere episode this Thursday, January 15, at 7pm Eastern / 4pm Pacific. The show will stream on YouTube, X, and Facebook.

See you there!

Cheers,

Craig