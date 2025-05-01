Examine and discuss George H. Smith’s arguments against the existence of God and the validity of religion—and see whether they make sense.

Whether you were born into a religious family, grew up in a religious culture, read religion-infused books, watch religion-infused movies, or all of the above—your life is affected by the idea that there’s an all-powerful, all-knowing, all-good being whose existence you must accept and whose laws you must obey.

Christianity, the world’s largest religion, has influenced Western thought, morality, and politics for millennia. But all three monotheistic religions—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam—are actively affecting your world today. And all three have similar basic claims about God’s existence, how we can know it, and what we should and shouldn’t do individually and socially.

In this discussion of George H. Smith’s Atheism: The Case Against God, you will explore questions such as:

What is God?

What are the strongest arguments for God’s existence—and do they make logical sense?

Can morality exist without God? Can it exist with God?

Is faith a means of knowledge? Is reason a means of knowledge? Can you truly know anything? If so, how?

Given the evidence for and against God, how should you deal with religious claims and commandments? How should you live?

Join Maddox Locher and other inquiring minds to explore these and related questions. You’ll assess some of the strongest arguments for and against God, and see what makes sense to your own reasoning mind.