Welcome to “Noteworthy,” a weekly update on new music and related news. This week’s noteworthy picks are:

Joe Bonamassa is at the heart of today’s blues scene. Not only is he one of the purest practitioners of this long-loved American art, he’s a major proponent of passing it on to the next generation via his nonprofit, Keeping the Blues Alive. It’s all part of paying forward the favors he’s received from blues legends who came before him, including Eric Clapton, who joined him onstage at the Royal Albert Hall—fulfilling one of Bonamassa’s childhood fantasies—and B. B. King, who started hiring Bonamassa to open for him when the upstart was only eleven. . . .

Despite his auspicious start, though, the child prodigy matured in a post-Stevie Ray Vaughan world, in which blues once again receded from the mainstream, leaving his career hanging by a thread. Bonamassa was dropped by Sony in 2000, six weeks after the release of his debut solo album. Nearly ready to throw in the towel, he and his manager Roy Weisman pooled the last of their money to record Blues Deluxe in 2003. “We started selling them out of the trunks of our cars. And once we figured that out—that you could make more selling thirty thousand copies out of the trunk of your car than you would have had you sold 1.5 million on a major label—the light t on.”1 It was an inflection point in Bonamassa’s career, and his latest album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, celebrates its twentieth anniversary. The album follows the same formula as its predecessor: eight cover songs and two originals. Bonamassa has performed and recorded plenty of covers over the years, but unlike Clapton, who peaked with his 1994 From the Cradle collection of classic blues covers, Bonamassa’s most intriguing work remains his original material. Such songs as “Drive,” from his 2016 Blues of Desperation, and “The Loyal Kind,” from his 2021 Time Clocks, thread the needle between his roots and more modern blues rock. Still, Vol. 2 demonstrates a love and mastery of the genre and the instrument, and it will please blues fans, particularly the album’s first single, “I Want to Shout about It,” with solos—as joyous as the lyrics—not only by Bonamassa but also onetime Vaughan sideman Reese Wynans on organ and Paulie Cerra on sax.