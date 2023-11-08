Welcome to “Noteworthy,” your weekly update on new music and related news. This week’s noteworthy picks are:

Tom Bukovac is not only one of the most creative and tasteful studio musicians in Nashville, he’s a truly sweet human being. The first time I saw him at work, he was using his short break between songs to offer advice to an up-and-coming guitarist. And when COVID lockdowns shut down the studio business for months on end, “Buk” or “Uncle Larry,” as he’s affectionately known, started “Corona Lessons”—quickly renamed “Homeskoolin”—a YouTube channel where he plies his decades’ worth of experience in the business to teach guitar and answer questions from musicians and fans all over the world.

The show (which he started at the prodding of A-list engineer Steve Marcantonio) led to another blessing: It got Bukovac posting his own musical ideas for the enjoyment of his now tens of thousands of followers, quickly leading to demand for higher-quality recordings of his original music. It may come as a surprise to some that only a relative handful of Nashville’s crème de la crème session players release their own music (Bryan Sutton, Guthrie Trapp, and Brent Mason are the only ones who spring to mind). It is one of those artistic injustices that many of the world’s most noteworthy musicians while away their days helping create some of its least noteworthy music. “It drives me up a wall,” says Buk about how music is now shaped for the short attention span. “I feel like it’s the musical equivalent of eating a giant box of Cap’n Crunch. There’s just nothing in there good for you.”1

Plexi Soul, just released on vinyl, is for those hungering for something significantly more musically nutritious. In fact, for an instrumental album—with no lyrics to help in painting its scenes—it conveys an unbelievable amount of vivid imagery. Drawing on the tools of classic rock, blues, jazz, and beyond, Bukovac crafts what could be imaginative pop songs but with gorgeously lyrical guitar leads in place of vocals. The result is an album that can serve as a soundtrack to a nice drive, brainstorming session, or the like, but it’s more appropriately enjoyed as a sort of sonic film. So, instead of movie night, throw this record on, pour yourself a glass of something nice, and let Buk and his fellow musical storytellers take you on a journey.

“Cardboard Cutouts” and “TV Dinner” are studies in contrasts. The first sounds like a pained struggle that pays off big-time, leading to beachy relaxation so refreshing that it emboldens one to dive back into work with renewed vigor. “TV Dinner” does the reverse: Its playful Pink Floyd-esque melody—conveying what could be a relaxing morning—builds up to a power rhythm section and searing guitar solo, peaking and slowly descending. “Fall Is Here” also features a slowly downward-floating melody, like golden leaves making their way to the ground—then morphs into a sort of march that conjures crunching through a bed of brown and orange.

“I’m not saying that all new music is shit and all this crusty old-guy stuff that you hear,” he says in a recent episode of “Homeskoolin.” “I hate when old guys talk about music, and how the old days were better,” he continues, “but they were better.”2 That’s at least in part because true creatives were behind the wheel. Not content merely to be cast in someone else’s film, they directed their own. Plexi Soul is an all-too-rare glimmer of the magic possible when a Nashville treasure steps out of the shadows and serves his own song.