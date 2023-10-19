Two widely celebrated guitarists recently released new records: Uncle John’s Band by jazz guitarist and composer John Scofield, and Baroque by Miloš Karadaglić, the “guitar hero of classical music.” They represent not merely different musical approaches appropriate to their different genres but two divergent worldviews.

The philosopher David Stove called the era beginning after World War I—when “the world turned upside down”—the Jazz Age. Much chagrined, he contended that the period, as indicated by its characteristic music, was one not of mere “random change” but “of reversal”—the inversion of the values and ideas that came before. In music, staid and operatic Victorian vocal melodies gave way, in America at least, to loose, swung, sexy rhythms and relaxed instrumental leads. . . .

In the century since, jazz has become only more unbuttoned. The locked-in grooves of Bix Beiderbecke and Sidney Bechet, and the written arrangements of Duke Ellington and Count Basie, were replaced with flabbier rhythms, freeform improvisation, and the questioning even of such musical conventions as playing in key. John Scofield, whose career kicked off in the 1970s, has never been the most avant-garde (thank goodness), but his unique blend of jazz, blues, rock, and soul has aptly been described as “boozy.” (See if you can pick out which solos are his and which are Pat Metheny’s in their collaborations: for instance, “The Red One.”)

What might strike some as carelessness is, in fact, decades of studied effort at conjuring pleasing, relaxing vibes. “The Girlfriend Chord” on Scofield’s latest release, for example, suggests a snowy, slippery but happy day, and it wouldn’t be terribly out of place on something like Vince Guaraldi’s Charlie Brown Christmas. Nor for that matter would the track that follows it, “Stairway to the Stars,” which sounds like a couple slow dancing in the dark around a glittering tree.

But the results of such a lax approach, as one might expect, are mixed. Whereas “TV Band” and “Mo Green” are upbeat, bluesy, and even somewhat refreshing, “Mask”—with its off-key falling tones and stuttering guitar lines toward the song’s end—calls to mind a drunk hobo stumbling through a dank gray alley. And “Budo” sounds like what one might imagine would be the mental life of a computer circuit, ceaselessly passing disconnected bits of data every which way. These make the album’s beautifully lyrical passages, such as on “Somewhere,” seem to come from somewhere out of left field. It’s one thing to throw out the “rule book” in service of a musical theme with life-serving value; it’s another to do so with no apparent reason whatsoever.

As with much of Scofield’s catalog, this mixture gives Uncle John’s Band the feel of a watercolor with too much water, the colors bleeding. That, it seems, is a clue to his basic approach: to suggest a theme but not declare it, to hint at a purpose but not pursue it—to leave listeners with the vague and approximate. And in that sense, Scofield’s jazz really is the inversion of Victorian and earlier music, particularly Baroque music, which provided the soundtrack to the Enlightenment, a time of supreme confidence in the power of reason and a corresponding certainty in man’s ability to clearly convey definite ideas.