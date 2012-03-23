Two years ago today, President Obama signed into law the rights-violating “Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,” also known as ObamaCare.

This is a good time to visit and share the various articles from the _The Objective Standard’_s [Health Care page](/p/health-care, where you’ll find vital essays such as [Moral Health Care vs. “Universal Health Care”](/p/moral-vs-universal-health-care by Lin Zinser and Paul Hsieh, [ObamaCare v. the Constitution](/p/obamacare-constitution by Paul J. Beard, and [A Prescription for America's Health Care Ills](/p/america-health-care-ills by Stella Daily Zawistowski.

See also the health care category on TOS Blog, which contains a plethora of posts in defense of free markets in healthcare.

In the crucial fight to repeal ObamaCare, these articles and posts provide the intellectual ammunition necessary to advocate and defend freedom and individual rights in medicine. Please share them liberally.

