The Obama Administration is running ads throughout Pakistan condemning and apologizing for the video that allegedly sparked the anti-America riots across the Middle East, including the sacking of the U.S. consulate in Libya and the murders of the American ambassador and three other U.S. Citizens. The New York Postsums up:

The Obama administration’s mugging of the First Amendment continues apace.

The State Department was all over the airwaves in Pakistan y, spending tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars pleading with Muslims not to blame the US government—that is, Barack Obama—for that anti-Islam video.

The 30-second spots feature the president citing America’s long tradition of religious tolerance.

They might also have included Obama talking about this nation’s equally long and cherished tradition of free speech.

But they don’t.

Instead, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is seen condemning the YouTube video and insisting that Washington had nothing at all to do with it.

These ads are obscene. Not only does Obama imply that America can be bullied into censorship, he implies that violence is justified by “offensive” speech.

Obama’s moral and constitutional responsibility in this matter is to unconditionally defend free speech, to hunt down and kill the murderers of our diplomats, and to retaliate against any regime found to have aided or abetted these animals.

But, then, what does Obama care about morality or the U.S. Constitution.